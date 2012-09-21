LONDON Brazil is prepared to take all necessary steps including the measures it adopted in the past to shut out hot money flows and to prevent the real currency from appreciating excessively, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

He appeared to be hinting at a return to the so-called IOF tax Brazil slapped in late 2010 on some categories of foreign portfolio flows.

"We will adopt all necessary measures. The central bank will buy more reserves, we already have a very high level of reserves and we will purchase more if there is a strong offer of dollars in the Brazilian economy," he told a conference organised by the Economist.

"We will do more reverse swapping, we will adopt more measures such as those we adopted in the past." he added. "We won't allow our economy to lose competitiveness." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Sujata Rao)