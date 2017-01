Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meireles speaks during a meeting of the Council for Economic and Social Development (CDES) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Unemployed women check a board with job opportunities at a job agency in Itaborai March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA The Brazilian economy is in worse shape than initially believed due to the policies of the past administration, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said it maintained its 2017 economic growth estimate of 1 percent even after data released earlier on Wednesday showed the country's recession deepening after a sharp contraction in the third quarter.

