BRASILIA Brazil's economic growth is expected to remain completely stagnant this year, according to a weekly poll of economists by the central bank that also showed another rise in inflation expectations.

Forecasts for Brazil's 2015 economic growth were cut by a sixth straight week, declining to zero from 0.03 percent in the prior week's survey. Inflation is expected to end the year at 7.15 percent, up from 7.01 in the previous poll.

The inflation estimate is far above the government's target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points.

