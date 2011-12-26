The Botafogo neighborhood is seen with the famous Sugar Loaf Mountain in the background in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO Economists trimmed forecasts for inflation in Brazil next year to the lowest level in more than three months, a central bank weekly survey showed on Monday, as a deteriorating global economy helps ease price pressures.

Forecasts for Brazil's benchmark inflation rate in 2012 fell to 5.33 percent from 5.39 percent previously, down for the fourth week in a row, according to the central bank's Focus survey for the week ending December 23. The central bank expects inflation at 4.7 percent next year.

The outlook for economic growth this year fell to 2.90 percent in the survey, from 2.92 percent previously, the fifth straight weekly reduction. Weaker growth due to tumbling industrial output and faltering retail sales led the central bank to cut its benchmark Selic lending rate last month for the third straight meeting, to 11 percent.

According to the survey, economists forecast the Selic rate at 9.50 percent by the end of 2012, maintaining their outlook from the week before. Only a month ago they forecast the Selic would end 2012 at 10 percent.

The survey results show economists' forecasts edging closer to the central bank's outlook following months of diverging views after the unexpected start of a rate-cutting cycle stoked investor concerns about unchecked inflation trends.

The bank surprised economists in August when it began cutting rates despite 12-month inflation running above the government's 6.5 percent target ceiling since April. Economists see consumer prices rising 6.54 percent this year, as measured by the benchmark IPCA index.

New weights for the IPCA index beginning in January have also led to a one-time decrease in forecasts for the benchmark rate next year, BNP Paribas economist Gustavo Arruda said in a note to clients.

The bank acknowledged in a report last week a 54 percent chance of inflation this year exceeding the top of its target. The report also slashed the outlook for growth in Brazil's gross domestic product to 3.5 percent next year.

According to the Focus survey, growth forecasts for next year remained unchanged at 3.40 percent. Brazil's economy expanded 7.5 percent last year, the fastest pace in 24 years.

The Focus survey's predictions represent the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.

