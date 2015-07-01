BRASILIA Brazil had a trade surplus BRTBAL=ECI of $4.527 billion (3 billion pounds) in June, government data showed on Wednesday, above market estimates for a surplus of $4 billion.

The country posted a trade surplus of $2.76 billion in May.

After running a deficit at the start of 2015, Brazil's trade balance has turned positive with a surplus of $2.222 billion in the first six months of the year as a weaker local currency bolsters exports and a shrinking economy weighs on imports.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)