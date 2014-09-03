BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has gained some ground against opposition candidate Marina Silva whose voter support for the October elections has stopped surging, a new poll confirmed on Wednesday.

The Datafolha survey showed Rousseff's support rising to 35 percent from 34 percent last week.

Silva is still projected to win a likely runoff by 48 percent against 41 percent for Rousseff, the poll showed.

It was the second poll to appear on Wednesday evening showing Silva's rapid growth in support has ended and Rousseff has picked up some backing, though is still seen losing the runoff.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Andrew Hay)