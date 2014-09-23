A combination picture of two file photos shows Brazil's presidential candidates Marina Silva (L) of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) in Sao Paulo, and Dilma Rousseff (R) of the Workers' Party (PT) in Brasilia. REUTERS/Bruno Santos (L) and Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff opened a seven-point lead over her main rival, Marina Silva, in a likely second-round runoff in October presidential elections, a poll published on Tuesday showed.

Rousseff has 46 percent of voter support in the expected runoff compared with 39 percent for Silva, according to a survey by polling firm Vox Populi.

The previous Vox Populi poll on Sept. 15 measured Rousseff's likely second-round support at 41 percent and Silva's at 42 percent, a technical tie.

In the first-round vote, Rousseff's voter support rose to 40 percent from 36 percent last week. Silva's support slipped to 22 percent from 27 percent a week earlier. Support for centrist candidate Aecio Neves rose to 17 percent from 15 percent.

The Vox Populi poll surveyed 2,000 voters on Saturday and Sunday and has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. The results were broadcast by TV Record on the network's nightly news programme.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)