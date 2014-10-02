SAO PAULO Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's lead remained largely stable ahead of Sunday's presidential election and would defeat environmentalist Marina Silva in an expected runoff vote, pollster Datafolha showed late on Thursday.

Rousseff of the ruling Workers' Party has 48 percent of voter support in a runoff, while Silva has 41 percent, newspaper Datafolha said, according to the website of newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. In the prior Datafolha poll on Tuesday, Rousseff's support was 49 percent while Silva's was at 41 percent.

Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the election will be decided in a runoff between the top two candidates on Oct. 26.

In first-round voting, support for Rousseff remained stable at 40 percent from Tuesday. Support for Silva slipped to 24 percent from 25 percent. Support for Aecio Neves, candidate of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, rose to 20 percent from 19 percent previously.

The new Datafolha poll surveyed 12,022 respondents nationwide between Oct 1 and Oct 2 and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. It was commissioned by media conglomerate Globo Comunicações and Folha.

