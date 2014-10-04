SAO PAULO Brazilian presidential challenger Aecio Neves is heading into Sunday's election with a slight advantage over environmentalist Marina Silva in the still open race to see who would face the incumbent in a likely runoff, two new polls showed on Saturday.

Neves, a pro-business senator who had been running in third place, has 26 percent of voter support versus 24 percent for Silva, according to a survey by pollster Datafolha. The poll also showed President Dilma Rousseff holding on to her commanding lead with 44 percent voter support.

A separate poll by the Ibope research institute showed Neves with 27 percent, Silva with 24 percent and Rousseff with 46 percent. Both polls showed Rousseff defeating either candidate in a likely runoff, which will take place on Oct. 26 if no candidate wins a majority of valid votes on Sunday.

A separate survey by polling firm MDA released earlier on Saturday also showed Neves passing Silva for the first time in the campaign. [ID:nL2N0RZ0BS]

The Datafolha poll surveyed 18,116 people in 468 municipalities on Friday and Saturday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The Ibope poll surveyed 3,010 people between Thursday and Saturday. It also has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Alexandre Caverni; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Frances Kerry)