SAO PAULO The local unit of Ford Motor Co (F.N) will pay almost 217 million reais (51 million pounds) to Brazil's state of Rio Grande do Sul after the parties reached a settlement regarding a law suit, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the claim was related to Ford's cancellation, in 1999, of a project to build a manufacturing facility in Brazil's southernmost state. Instead, Ford decided to build the factory in the state of Bahia.

Cash-strapped Rio Grande do Sul will use the money to help pay state employees, Folha reported.

($1 = 3.4009 reais)

