BRASILIA Brazil is willing to offer additional resources to the International Monetary Fund to help the organization confront a worsening sovereign debt crisis in Europe, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

"Brazil is ready to collaborate with additional resources through bilateral loans with the IMF," Mantega said after meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Mantega said the amount of additional contributions had not been determined and would be discussed with other major emerging economies including China, Russia and India.

Lagarde is visiting Latin America this week to drum up support for more global cooperation. She arrived in Brazil on Thursday after a visit to Mexico, where central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said a strong IMF would be a priority during its leadership of the Group of 20.

Some G20 officials see increased IMF funding as a potential "grand bargain" in the making: Euro-zone leaders would commit to credible deficit-reduction plans and easier monetary policy, while countries with current account surpluses would pump more money into the IMF.

