FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
WASHINGTON Brazil's central bank ought not ease monetary policy any further because inflation is already too high, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"(Brazil's) inflation is currently above the bend. At this point, to use additional monetary stimulus would in our view be wrong," Thomas Helbling, the IMF's chief for its World Economic Studies division, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.