WASHINGTON Brazil's central bank ought not ease monetary policy any further because inflation is already too high, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"(Brazil's) inflation is currently above the bend. At this point, to use additional monetary stimulus would in our view be wrong," Thomas Helbling, the IMF's chief for its World Economic Studies division, told a news conference.

