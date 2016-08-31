BRASILIA Brazil's Foreign Ministry will recall its ambassadors to Venezuela, Ecuador and Bolivia in a reciprocal response to those countries' moves after the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

Venezuela froze relations with Brasilia and condemned as a "coup" the process that brought to power Rousseff's conservative former vice president, Michel Temer. Venezuela's allies in Quito and La Paz also threatened to recall their ambassadors to Brazil if senators dismissed Rousseff, which they did with a final vote on Wednesday.

