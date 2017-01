President of Brazil's Supreme Court, Ricardo Lewandowski (R) speaks near Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros (L) during a final session of debate and voting on suspended Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

General view of Brazil's Senate during a final session of debate and voting on suspended President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

President of Brazil's Supreme Court Ricardo Lewandowski (R) reacts near Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros (L) during a final session of debate and voting on suspended Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Ricardo Lewandowski (C), President of Brazil's Supreme Court, reacts near Jose Eduardo Cardozo (L), suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's attorney in the impeachment proceedings, and Senator Raimundo Lira (R), president of a special senate committee that will consider her impeachment, during a final session of debate and voting on suspended Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

President of Brazil's Supreme Court, Ricardo Lewandowski (C) reacts near Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's attorney in the impeachment proceedings, Jose Eduardo Cardozo (L) and Senator Raimundo Lira (2nd R), president of a special senate committee that will consider her impeachment, during a final session of debate and voting on suspended Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's Senate started the impeachment trial of suspended President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday on charges of breaking budget laws.

Rousseff, Brazil's first female president, will appear before the 81 senators on Monday to defend herself, but her opponents are confident they have more than the 54 votes needed to convict her and end 13 years of left-wing rule by her Workers Party. [L1N1B60BD]

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)