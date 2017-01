Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's Senate will hold two separate votes on whether to dismiss Dilma Rousseff from the presidency for breaking budget laws and whether to bar her from public office for eight years after she is removed, the magistrate overseeing her trial ruled on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski said he could not refuse the request made by left-leaning parties that support Rousseff. Under Brazil's Constitution, a dismissed president should lose political rights for eight years and be prevented from holding any government job, even teaching posts at state universities.

