Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a news conference with international media in Rio de Janeiro in this December 3, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/Files

SAO PAULO Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was diagnosed with throat cancer on Saturday, casting doubt on his political future in Latin America's largest economy.

Lula, as he is universally known, was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in the larynx and will undergo chemotherapy in the coming days, according to Sao Paulo's Sirio Libanes Hospital. Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was treated for cancer at that medical centre before taking office in January.

Dr. Artur Katz, an oncologist on Lula's medical team, told Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that the tumour was "not very big" and that "the odds of a cure are excellent."

Chemotherapy was chosen over surgery to preserve the functions of Lula's larynx, or voice box, he said.

Dr. Paulo Hoff, another oncologist on the team treating Lula, told local news Web site ig.com.br that the tumour was localized and had not spread through the neck or to his lymph nodes.

Lula, 66, is a former union leader who rose from poverty to become Brazil's first working-class president. He led the country between 2003 and 2010, a period of robust economic growth in which more than 20 million Brazilians were lifted out of poverty and joined the middle class.

Speculation has swirled that he could run for the presidency again in 2014 if Rousseff, his political protegee, were to decide not to seek reelection.

Lula, who left office with a sky-high approval rating of 87 percent, was also expected to play a key role in next year's municipal elections, helping stump for candidates from his left-leaning Workers' Party, known as the PT.

ROUSSEFF TO VISIT

A folksy leader who has suffered occasional health problems over the years, Lula is a smoker with a weakness for cigarillos, or baby cigars. He was also known as a drinker, which contributed to his image as a man of the people.

Both drinking and smoking boost the chances of throat cancer, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

At Sirio Libanes Hospital, which has a renowned cancer institute where Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo has also undergone treatment, dozens of reporters and TV crews gathered outside the main entrance to try to get a glimpse of Lula.

The news dominated Brazil's television and radio programs, with one commentator calling the diagnosis a "bombshell." Brazilians took to their Twitter accounts to wish Lula and vowing to pray for his health.

Rousseff issued a statement wishing her predecessor a speedy recovery, calling him a "symbol and an example" for all Brazilians. An aide said Rousseff, who was plucked from relative obscurity by Lula and groomed to succeed him, planned to visit the former president on Monday.

The hospital said in a statement that Lula was "doing well" and would be released later on Saturday. He is expected to return for outpatient treatment starting on Monday.

Lula is particularly known for his trademark beard and gruff voice, whose roughness seemed to mirror his own unpolished edges. But he recently had noticed more gruffness in his voice as well as some discomfort, according to local radio and television reports.

A politician with a Midas touch among voters -- particularly among the lower-income classes that make up the PT's base -- Lula helped bolster Brazil's influence on the world stage in his eight years in office.

(Additional reporting by Juliana Schincariol in Rio de Janeiro and Jefferson Ribeiro in Brasilia; Editing by Todd Benson and Paul Simao)