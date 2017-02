SAO PAULO Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's tumour is malignant, Sao Paulo's Sirio Libanes Hospital said on Saturday.

Lula, as the former president is known, was diagnosed earlier on Saturday with a tumour in the larynx and will undergo chemotherapy in the coming days.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Paul Simao)

