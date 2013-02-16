SAO PAULO Brazilian magnate Eike Batista seeks to sell his controlling stake in miner and power generator MPX Energia SA MPXE3.SA, Veja magazine reported on Saturday.

The Veja report, a three-sentence-long blog post by columnist Lauro Jardim that cited no sources, said Batista's "preferred buyer" was German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE), which it said already holds 10 percent of MPX.

A spokeswoman for EBX, Batista's main conglomerate, declined comment. A spokesman for E.ON also declined comment.

Batista's empire has faced a series of setbacks in recent months, including lower-than-expected oil output at his oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA (OGXP3.SA).

E.ON is currently suffering from a 36 billion euros ($48.06 billion) debt pile following years of pricey acquisitions, as well as weak European power demand and low energy wholesale prices.

To reduce costs, the group said it would slash 11,000 jobs, cut capital spending to about 4.5 billion euros in 2015 from around 7 billion in 2012, and embark on targeted foreign expansions - ruling out spending large sums on takeovers.

E.ON last year bought a 10 percent stake in MPX for 850 million reais ($433 million) and acquired a 50 percent stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa via an asset swap.

