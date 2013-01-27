German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BRASILIA A nightclub fire in southern Brazil has probably left more than 200 people dead, a senior police official said on Sunday.
Major Gerson da Rosa Ferreira, overseeing rescue efforts at the scene for the military police, told reporters that 159 bodies had already been identified and removed from the nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria.
He said the victims had suffocated or been trampled, and that the death toll was likely to be above 200 people.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.