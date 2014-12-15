Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
SAO PAULO The mascots for the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be named 'Tom' and 'Vinicius' after the singer-songwriters who wrote 'The Girl from Ipanema', organisers said on Sunday.
The names won 44 percent of votes in an online poll and were revealed on Brazilian TV show Fantastico.
The Olympic mascot will be named after Antonio Carlos Jobim, who was known more commonly as 'Tom'.
The Paralympic mascot is named after Vinicius de Moraes.
The pair were instrumental in the development of bossa nova music and wrote dozens of songs together, most famously the tale of a young girl who passed their bar each day as she walked to Ipanema beach.
The announcement came 600 days before the start of the games, the first ever to be held in South America.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ian Ransom)
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.