The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA The board of directors of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras approved the leave of absence of its chairman Murilo Ferreira until Nov 30, the company said in on Wednesday.

Ferreira, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of mining company Vale, requested the leave of absence for personal reasons, according to the minutes of the board's meeting on Sept. 14.

Petrobras's CEO Aldemir Bendine said on Monday he is confident Ferreira will return to head the company's board.

