RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it had appointed the former head of Banco do Brasil, Aldemir Bendine, as its new chief executive officer.

The statement confirmed media reports from earlier on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said Ivan de Souza Monteiro would be the new chief financial officer. Monteiro was previously also at Banco do Brasil.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)