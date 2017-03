BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and the chief executive of Petrobras (PETR4.SA) met on Tuesday, but did not come to a conclusion about the CEO's possible exit from the scandal-tainted state oil company, a presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

Shares of state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the company is known, soared by 15 percent in Tuesday trading after a local newspaper reported that Rousseff had decided to replace Maria das Graças Foster as CEO.

(Reporting by Luciana Otoni)