RIO DE JANEIRO Senior management at Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) may have to resign to avoid further delays of the company's audited third-quarter earnings report, Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster said on Wednesday.

Foster said President Dilma Rousseff had not accepted her offer to step down in the midst of an investigation into an alleged corruption scheme involving the company, contractors and the ruling political coalition.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)