May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian government-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) expects higher oil exports this year than initial projections, Guilherme França, executive manager of trade and marketing, said Wednesday.
Petrobras expects oil exports to reach 742,000 bpd by 2021 as the company advances development of its pre-salt oil reserves, which are capable of producing lighter varieties which are demanded internationally, França said.
In March, França told Reuters in an interview that the company's oil exports would reach 450,000 bpd this year.
That estimate has now been revised to 503,000 bpd, according to the executive.
China is the company's main client, accounting for 56 percent of Petrobras's exports in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.