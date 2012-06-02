A Petrobras gas station is seen at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) purchased a $128.8 billion (83.83 billion pounds), 18-month insurance policy for its domestic operations, the company said in a statement Friday.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company bought the insurance from Itau Seguros, an insurance unit of Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), and Willis Corretora de Resseguros Ltda, a Brazilian reinsurance unit of Britain's Willis Group Holdings PLC WSH.N.

The policy will cost Petrobras $106.6 million, 5 percent less than its previous policy, the company said.

The policy provides $125 billion of coverage for general Brazilian operational risks; $2 billion for Brazilian oil exploration risks; $250 million for general civil liability in Brazil; $235 million to insure the transportation of oil, natural gas, and petroleum derivatives; and $1 billion to insure its aviation fuels unit against damage to third parties at airports.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)