BRASILIA Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras' overall output fell 1.3 percent to 2.764 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day in March from February, the firm said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the company is formally known, said the drop in output was partly due to maintenance stoppages at its new P-58 platform during the month. The company's overall output includes production from oil fields outside of Brazil.

The company said production at the sub-salt region rose 0.5 percent to hit a new record of 672,000 bpd. The sub-salt deposits are some the biggest oil discoveries to date and are located in ultra-deep waters under a layer of salt off the shore of Brazil's southeast.

In a separate filing, Petrobras said it found light crude onshore in the Amazonas basin after drilling its 1-BRSA-1293-AM well, known as Jusante do Aneba.

