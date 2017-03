SAO PAULO Shares of Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell sharply in opening trade on Wednesday after the company declined to account for the impact of a multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal in its unaudited third-quarter results, released earlier in the day.

At 10:14 a.m. (12:14 p.m.), preferred shares in the firm known as Petrobras (PETR4.SA) were down 7.77 percent to 9.38 reais, while common shares (PETR3.SA) slid 7.57 percent to 8.91 reais.

(Reporting by Asher Levine)