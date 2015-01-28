RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is likely to take a corruption-related charge against earnings in its 2014 fourth-quarter audited financial statement expected by the end of April, a source with direct knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the board of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as Petrobras is formally known, declined to take a corruption-related writedown investors had expected as part of its delayed unaudited third-quarter financial statements.

The source asked for anonymity because no authorization had been given to speak to the press.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira)