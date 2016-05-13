BEIJING China is paying close attention to the situation in Brazil after its Senate voted to suspend and put on trial its president for breaking budget laws, and hopes the country can maintain stability, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil's president, Dilma Rousseff, 68, has vowed to fight the charges. A former member of a leftist guerrilla group during Brazil's military dictatorship, Rousseff has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

"We are certainly paying close attention to developments in Brazil. We hope that all sides in Brazil can appropriately handle the present situation and maintain the country's political stability and socio-economic development," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

"We pay great attention to developing relations with Brazil. We believe that the good ties between the two countries and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop," Lu told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China and Brazil have close business and trade links, especially in the commodities and energy sector.

Both are also part of the BRICS group of emerging nations, which also includes Russia, India and South Africa.

