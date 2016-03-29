BRASILIA Brazil Lower House Speaker Eduardo Cunha said his PMDB party, which pulled out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, ought not to share the blame for President Dilma Rousseff's erratic policy decisions in recent years.

The PMDB withdrew from Rousseff's governing coalition and pulled members from her government, crippling her chances of staying in office. The party decided that the six remaining ministers in Rousseff's cabinet must resign or face ethics proceedings.

