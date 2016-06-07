BRASILIA The suspended speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said prosecutors' request for his arrest on charges of obstructing sweeping corruption investigation at state firms was "absurd."

In a Tuesday statement, the request by Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot was timed to hurt his chances of surviving a House ethics committee vote on whether to strip him of his seat for lying about bank accounts in Switzerland in connections with the scandal.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)