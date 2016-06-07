Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
BRASILIA The suspended speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said prosecutors' request for his arrest on charges of obstructing sweeping corruption investigation at state firms was "absurd."
In a Tuesday statement, the request by Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot was timed to hurt his chances of surviving a House ethics committee vote on whether to strip him of his seat for lying about bank accounts in Switzerland in connections with the scandal.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
ATHENS The leaders of ethnically-split Cyprus have asked the United Nations to prepare for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers, a U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
YANGON A prominent Myanmar Muslim lawyer assassinated in Yangon was being closely watched by intelligence agents, according to friends and colleagues, and had received past threats over his sensitive work as an adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party.