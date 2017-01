Former speaker of Brazil's Lower House of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, attends a session of the House as they debate his impeachment, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA Brazil's lower house of Congress voted on Monday to strip former speaker Eduardo Cunha of his seat and ban him from politics for eight years for lying about bank accounts he held in Switzerland.

The chamber voted 450-10 to expel Cunha, who has been charged with corruption by the Supreme Court and now loses his parliamentary prerogatives and faces possible arrest. Cunha has threatened to take other politicians down with him, a risk for members of President Michel Temer's government and his party.

