People react as they watch the session of Brazil's Lower House on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on a big screen in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A supporter of President Dilma Rousseff kneels and gestures between mock coffins with the portrait of Vice-President Michel Temer, during a demonstration against the impeachment of Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Demonstrators hold a banner reading 'Enough of Corruption' during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Lower House of Congress voice their votes one by one over the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Inflatable dolls known as 'Pixuleco' of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff are seen as demonstrators look at on a big screen showing a session to review the request for Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against her at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People celebrate a vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as they watch the session of Brazil's Lower House on a big screen in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA With 100 votes cast, 73 congressmen voted in favour of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brazil's lower house on Sunday and 27 voted against or abstained.

The opposition needs votes from 342 out of the 513 congressmen to force Rousseff to face an impeachment trial in the Senate on charges of manipulating budgetary accounts and potentially end 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule in the midst of a deeply divided nation.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)