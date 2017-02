Brazil's interim President Michel Temer attends a ceremony of the social welfare program Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO A majority of Brazilians do not approve of interim President Michel Temer's style of government or trust him after six weeks in office, a survey by pollster CNI/Ibope showed on Friday.

The survey of 2,002 people conducted between June 24 and 27 showed that only 27 percent of those polled trusted the veteran lawmaker, versus 66 percent who did not.

Some 53 percent of those polled said they disapproved of Temer's style of government, while only 31 percent approved of it. Only 13 percent gave his government a favourable evaluation, while 39 rate it bad or very bad.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Silvio Cascione)