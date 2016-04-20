BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday when the lower house of Congress voted to impeach her, almost guaranteeing the leftist leader will be forced from office in a Senate trial just months before the nation hosts the Olympics.

Here are the next steps in the presidential impeachment process under Brazil's Constitution:

1) The Senate must vote on whether to go ahead with putting Rousseff on trial on charges of breaking budget laws. On Monday, April 25, senators will set up a 21-member panel to vet whether the impeachment request is legally admissible, but not take up the merits of the case against Rousseff. It will then make a non-binding recommendation to the Senate in 10 days.

2) If the Senate votes by a simple majority to accept the case, Rousseff will be put on trial in the upper house and immediately suspended from office. Vice President Michel Temer would become acting president, pending the outcome of Rousseff's trial. The timing of the Senate vote is unclear, but it is broadly expected to take place by mid-May.

Senate Speaker Renan Calheiros, a Rousseff supporter, is not expected to hold up the process. Prior to the lower house's vote on Sunday, senior senators had said Rousseff would lack the support needed in the Senate to prevent her impeachment.

The Senate has 180 days to conduct its trial, which will be chaired by Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski. Analysts say if the impeachment trial goes ahead, it will take less time than the 6-month limit, given the severity of Brazil's political crisis. It could be decided by the end of May, they say.

3) Rousseff would be stripped of her political rights and barred from running for elected office for eight years if two-thirds of the 81-member Senate, or 54 senators, vote against her at the end of the trial.

Temer would then be confirmed as president for the rest of Rousseff's term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2018.

It would be the first time a Brazilian president has been impeached since Fernando Collor de Mello was stripped of office in 1992 on corruption charges. He is currently a senator.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jeffrey Benkoe)