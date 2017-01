Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during the launch of the new financing line of Bank Caixa Economica Federal at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's President Michel Temer is planning to remove from office his minister in charge of relations with Congress, Geddel Vieira Lima, after accusations he pressured another minister to favour a property investment, a presidential aide said on Friday.

"His departure is being negotiated. He cannot stay on," the aide told Reuters.

