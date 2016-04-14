Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured: state television
CAIRO The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.
BRASILIA Brazil's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest centrist party remaining in President Dilma Rousseff's coalition, instructed its members in the lower house of Congress to vote for her impeachment on Sunday, a party leader said on Wednesday.
In another blow to the chances of Rousseff blocking impeachment on charges of breaking budget laws, the PSD's leader in the chamber, Rogerio Rosso, told reporters that a vast majority of the party's 38 lower house members back impeachment.
It was up to the party's sole minister in Rousseff's cabinet, Minister of Cities Gilberto Kassab, to decide whether to resign his post or not, Rosso said.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.