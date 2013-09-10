Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a meeting with representatives of the Black Movement at Planalto Palace in Brasilia July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA President Dilma Rousseff's approval rating rose almost 7 percentage points over the last month, as her popularity recovers from a battering by the massive street protests that shook Brazil in June, a poll published on Tuesday showed.

The number of Brazilians who approve of her government's performance rose to 38.1 percent in August from 31.3 percent in July, according to the new poll commissioned by private transport sector lobby CNT and conducted by MDA Pesquisa.

Those who disapprove of the government's performance dropped to 21.9 percent from 29.5 percent in July, the survey said.

The poll confirmed a trend by other recent polls that show her chances of re-election in 2014 improving.

Voting intentions for Rousseff increased to 36.4 percent from 33.4 percent in July, compared to 22 percent for former Environment Minister Marina Silva and 15.2 percent for Aecio Neves, the likely candidate of the main opposition party PSDB.

The CNT/MDA poll of 2,002 people was conducted between August 31 and September 4. The study has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)