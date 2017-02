RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday called current efforts to impeach her in Congress a "coup" and said she would continue to fight for social programs despite an ongoing recession.

Rousseff, announcing the third tranche of a government housing program, during a speech in Brasilia discredited efforts by opposition lawmakers to oust her because of irregularities in the government budget.

