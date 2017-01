SAO PAULO Millionaire businessman Joao Doria of the centrist Brazilian Social Democrat Party has won the race for mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, in local elections on Sunday that were a major setback for the leftist Workers Party.

With 9.9 percent of votes left to count, Doria had won over 53 percent, enough to avoid a runoff, according to official results.

Based on the percentage of blank and nullified votes, along with voters who did not turn out, Reuters projects that Doria has won. His victory bolsters a likely presidential bid by the PSDB governor of Sao Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, in 2018.

