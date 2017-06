Brazilian President Michel Temer attends the ceremony of 152th anniversary of the Riachuelo Naval Battle at the Marine Corps Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Tuesday he was confident his labour reform bill will be approved on the Senate floor even after the proposal was unexpectedly rejected in a committee earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters in Russia, Temer said reversal in the social affairs committee was a "negative surprise." His comments were broadcast on state television in Brasilia.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)