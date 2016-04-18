WASHINGTON The United States voiced confidence on Monday that Brazil will work though what it described as "challenging political moment" after the lower house of Congress voted to send leftist President Dilma Rousseff for trial in the Senate.

"Certainly this is a challenging political moment for Brazil but, as we have said all along, we believe Brazil’s institutions are sufficiently mature to address the country’s challenges," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "We are confident that Brazilians will work through these difficult political questions democratically and in accordance with Brazil’s constitutional principles."

