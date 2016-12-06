U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BRASILIA Brazil's Senate will only decide on the voting schedule for key legislation after the Supreme Court decides whether to uphold an earlier ruling to remove the head of the upper house, senator Jorge Viana said on Tuesday.
Viana would take over the presidency of the Senate if the plenary of the court removes Renan Calheiros on Wednesday. The leftist senator from the jungle state of Acre is a member of the Workers' Party, which opposes austerity reforms proposed by President Michel Temer.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.