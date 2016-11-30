U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BRASILIA Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved a drastic ceiling on federal spending in a first-round vote that hands a timely victory to President Michel Temer who is struggling to restore fiscal discipline amidst an economic recession and political crisis.
By 61-14 votes, the Senate backed a constitutional amendment that would limit federal spending, with the exception of health, education and debt payments, to the rate of inflation for 20 years, with an option for a presidential revision after 10 years. It is expected to clear a second and final vote on Dec 13.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Frontrunner Francois Fillon faced a crisis in his campaign for the French presidency on Wednesday when prosecutors opened an inquiry for misuse of public funds after a press report that his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually worked.