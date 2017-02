People walk past the solar panels at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission power station of State Grid Corporation of China, in Zhangjiakou of Hebei province, China, in this March 18, 2016 file picture. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SAO PAULO Chinese corporations are in talks to take over around 750 megawatts (MW) in wind farms and 600 MW in solar parks in Brazil, Charles Tang, head of the Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce, said on Wednesday.

He said there are six Chinese power generation companies involved in the talks, as well as investment funds, but declined to name the investors. Several energy projects in Brazil have run out of cash recently and been put up for sale.

