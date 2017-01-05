Relatives of prisoners await news in front of the Medical Legal Institute (IML) after the end of a bloody prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, Brazil January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dantas

A relative of a prisoner holds a local newspaper showing a headline about a deadly prison riot, in front of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A general view of the cemetery of Taruma during a funeral of one of the inmates who died after a prison riot, in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A woman is seen crying after receiving information that her brother was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A soldier of the military police gestures during a security operation outside of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus after some prisoners were relocated following a deadly revolt, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Soldiers of the military police are seen during a security operation outside of Puraquequara prison in Manaus after some prisoners were relocated following a deadly revolt, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Thursday there was confusion about the role government forces should have played during the riot at a privately run prison this week that ended with 56 inmates killed by fellow prisoners.

Temer, speaking for the first time about Brazil's bloodiest prison massacre in more than two decades, said that state governments should seek reinforcement from federal forces in such situations but at no time was the federal government asked for help.

The president also said his government would redouble efforts to finalise a national security plan, which would include a larger role for the federal authorities in security issues. At present, the policing and the running of prisons are largely the responsibility of state governments.

