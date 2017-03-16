A commuter talks on his mobile phone next to a notice outside a closed metro Barra Funda station during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A view of a closed Parque Dom Pedro II bus station, during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A view of rail tracks at a closed metro Barra Funda station during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Commuters take a picture of a notice outside a closed metro Barra Funda station during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A commuter gets into a clandestine van at a local bus stop during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government, in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A protestor is seen at the entrance to the Ministry of Finance during a protest against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government, in Brasilia, Brazil March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Protestors occupy the entrance to the Ministry of Finance during a protest against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government, in Brasilia, Brazil March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Protestors partially block the main avenue during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government, in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Protestors block the Presidente Dutra highway during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil March 15, 2017. The banner reads: 'Out, Temer.' REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Protestors block the Presidente Dutra highway during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil March 15, 2017. The banner reads: 'Out, Temer. Out, all corrupt. Elections now.' REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A protestor throws a tire into a bonfire to block the Presidente Dutra highway during a strike against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Riot policemen walk past a barricade on fire after a clash with anti-government demonstrators during a strike against Brazilian social welfare reform project, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO Brazilian civil servants, rural workers and labor unions staged nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday against President Michel Temer's pension reform plan, with hundreds of protesters occupying the finance ministry in the capital Brasilia.

Bus and subway services were partially disrupted in São Paulo, the country's biggest city, where small street demonstrations around the city snarled drivers in traffic.

"The traffic stopped everything. It was chaos," said Claudio Rogerio Santos, a taxi driver in Sao Paulo who brought four carpooling workers to a telemarketing firm that paid for their ride. "It meant more demand for cabs, but I doubt the politicians are paying any attention."

Temer and his allies in the ruling coalition say capping pension benefits and raising the retirement age is key to fixing public finances and pulling the country out of its worst recession in more than a century. Powerful unions have pledged to fight the proposed reform tooth and nail.

In Brasilia more than 1,500 people from peasant and homeless groups protested at the finance ministry, the Landless Workers Movement said in a statement. Protesters invaded the ministry in the dawn hours and some remained nearly eight hours later.

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said some damage occurred inside the ministry, without providing details.

"Several floors of the building were invaded because of this strike," Meirelles told reporters in Brasilia.

Public transportation workers in the cities of Recife, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba also pledged to join the strike. Striking teachers and bankers shuttered some schools and banks in Rio de Janeiro, where public transport was less affected.

Afternoon demonstrations on major avenues in Brazil's biggest cities were expected to draw the biggest crowds, with some wary of clashes with police.

The demonstrations reflect the deep ideological divide among Brazilians as Temer seeks to pass the nation's most ambitious pension, labor and tax reforms in two decades.

Last week, Temer acknowledged that his administration would have to negotiate with Congress to win passage of the pension reform.

Still, Meirelles and allied lawmakers say there is not much room for changes to Temer's original proposal if the country wants to reduce a record budget deficit that has undermined investor confidence.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia, Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)