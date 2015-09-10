SAO PAULO Standard and Poor's downgrade of Brazil's sovereign credit rating to junk will deepen the pain of some large corporate borrowers already grappling with wary creditors and the steepest economic recession in a quarter century.

Investors barred from owning junk bonds could dispose of about $20 billion in Brazilian debt if a second ratings company follows S&P's lead and strips Brazil of investment-grade status, JPMorgan Securities strategist Pedro Martins said.

For large-scale borrowers like state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, even the short-term impact of S&P's move could be significant, especially as the downgrade will roil currency and risk markets.

Petrobras is saddled with about $140 billion in debt - the highest of any global oil firm - and its borrowing costs will climb while refinancing terms also turn tougher, investors said.

"This may well represent the end of an era in which the government and companies alike borrowed cheap money at an exuberant pace," said Alexandre Pavan Povoa, who oversees 400 million reais ($105 million) in assets for Canepa Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil won investment-grade ratings in 2008, solidifying its emergence as an economic powerhouse that was a major beneficiary of the global commodities boom and rampant demand from China.

During that period, Petrobras, mining giant Vale SA, banks and industrial companies paid borrowing costs of around 2 percentage points above comparable U.S. Treasury yields.

Those days have gone. For Petrobras, the spread is now more than 6 percentage points while Vale's is above 3 percentage points.

This year, global bond offerings by Brazilian companies have already plummeted over 80 percent to about $5.7 billion, according to Credit Suisse Group AG data.

That number could now fall further as funds shun Brazil's least creditworthy issuers and companies keep a distance from debt markets ahead of an expected hike in U.S. interest rates.

On top of cutting Brazil's rating to BB-plus, S&P set a negative outlook on the new rating, meaning there could be additional downgrades in the near term.

As of last week, 37 companies were on the brink of a downgrade by Moody's, S&P or Fitch Ratings, according to Thomson Reuters data. That makes Brazil the country with the largest number of "fallen angels," or companies on the verge of slipping into speculative grade, among other emerging market nations this year.

S&P's move will likely put additional hurdles to refinancing efforts by debt-laden shopping mall operator General Shopping Brasil SA, which this week suspended a coupon payment on $150 million of perpetual subordinated bonds, and mid-sized lender Banco BMG SA, which announced intentions to repurchase some of its costliest bonds.

"The mood was already bad. This downgrade will make matters worse," an investment banker specialized in debt underwriting told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of impediments to discuss market transactions publicly.

MARKETS

An informal poll of its Brazilian clients by Goldman Sachs Group Inc late on Wednesday showed they expect the real currency to shed as much as 5 percent on Thursday while the yield on interest rate future contracts and the costs of insuring Brazil's sovereign debt against default will both rise.

"The downgrade was already priced ... but we expect overshooting if anything because of pent-up demand for corporate hedging and already fragile sentiment," Drausio Giacomelli, chief Latin America fixed-income strategist for Deutsche Bank Securities, wrote in a client note.

That could feed into higher borrowing costs for Brazilian companies.

JPMorgan's Martins estimates that for every additional percentage point in their cost of borrowing, net income at Petrobras and at Vale, the world's top iron ore producer, could fall around 15 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

With $51 billion in outstanding bonds, Petrobras is Brazil's No. 1 corporate borrower, followed by state lender Banco do Brasil SA's $16 billion. Vale has about $15 billion in bonds.

The difference between the average yield paid by a Brazilian corporate borrower and comparable U.S Treasuries is currently at the highest level in at least four years, according to Credit Suisse's LACI index. Eight of the 15 worst-performing Latin American corporate bonds tracked by Credit Suisse during the week ending Sept. 2 were Brazilian.

($1 = 3.7894 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Kieran Murray)