The Brazilian Congress opened impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff on Dec 2 for allegedly breaking budget laws as she ramped up economic stimulus during her re-election campaign last year. The Supreme Court suspended proceedings until it can clarify rules on Wednesday.

Here are the next steps in the presidential impeachment under Brazil's Constitution:

1) A 65-member committee of the Chamber of Deputies, or lower house, decides if the impeachment bid is valid. The house votes on the committee decision. Rousseff's opponents need the votes of two thirds of 513 congressmen. Speaker Eduardo Cunha does not vote. Rousseff needs 171 votes or abstentions to block impeachment. She wants a speedy vote before Brazil's economic recession can add momentum to the movement to unseat her.

2) If Rousseff loses the lower house vote, the Senate puts her on trial. Rousseff is suspended at the start of the trial and Vice President Michel Temer becomes acting president. The Senate has 180 days to conduct its trial, chaired by the president of the Supreme Court.

3) If two thirds of the 81-seat Senate votes for impeachment, or 54 senators, Rousseff is stripped of her political rights and cannot run for elected office for eight years. Vice President Temer is confirmed as president for the remainder of her term ending Dec. 31, 2018.

